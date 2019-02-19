The IEC has briefed International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on the ongoing logistical arrangements to ensure that South Africans based in foreign countries participate in the upcoming 2019 general elections scheduled for May 8. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo / African News Agency

Tshwane – The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday briefed International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on the ongoing logistical arrangements to ensure that South Africans based in foreign countries participate in the upcoming 2019 general elections scheduled for May 8. “I met with the IEC commissioners led by the chairperson and the CEO and the team from the department. They both briefed me on the logistics and the legal requirements expected of our missions abroad to provide infrastructure to support the IEC for South Africans abroad to register, verify their names on the voters roll and also vote,” Sisulu told journalists in Pretoria.

“Voter registration went very well. l have directed all heads of missions and consular generals to ensure that the IEC is given all necessary support for South Africans to exercise their rights.”

Sisulu said her department is dispatching “a new cohort” of diplomats who are increasing the necessary capacity in all South African missions abroad.

“Over 60 young, dynamic career diplomats from Dirco will join our missions across the world. These are not ambassadors or consular generals but diplomats who will strengthen our capacity in all our missions to lead the coordination of the president’s vision of mobilising investments from across the world.

"By the end of March 2019, most of them would have arrived at their missions and that will also increase capacity to assist with the elections duties,” she said.

“In June this year, we will send another team of diplomats to strengthen our capacity in missions on trade, political work, consular services and visa management.”

