Dirco confirms the evacuation of all South Africans from Sudan

Johannesburg - South African nationals in Sudan have been evacuated after being trapped in the country as the conflict between Rapid Support Forces and the army continues to rage on. Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on his Twitter on Saturday morning.

Monyela said: “We can now confirm that all SA nationals we know of are out of Sudan. Evacuations like this are not easy & face multiple difficulties & frustrations.” Monyela added: “The groups that were evacuated by buses from Khartoum have also crossed the border into Egypt. The government paid for two buses. The @GiftoftheGivers who were not on the ground but coordinated with our officials, paid for an extra bus. The government has booked all, into hotels in Egypt.” The update comes after Minister in the Presidency for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said during a media briefing that they were working around the clock to bring the stranded South Africans home.

Dirco has also extended their gratitude to the countries and organisations that worked with them to successfully evacuate the people. “We appreciate the partnerships & collaboration of Gift of the Givers, countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia & Sudan,” said Monyela. The first group of South African nationals that crossed from Port Sudan to Jeddah and were received by the Consul-General and his team, are expected to arrive at OR Tambo international airport on Saturday afternoon at about 4.15pm.