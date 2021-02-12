Dirco delays post-SONA breakfast due to Covid-19 regulations

Johannesburg - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has postponed its annual post SONA breakfast with members of the diplomatic corps to September due Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

The customary gathering often consists of over 150 diplomatic missions who attend, making it impossible for the gathering to take place under the adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations, says Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

“Covid-19 regulations are making it difficult to have this kind of gathering. You know with diplomats there’s over 150 missions accredited to South Africa and as you know the limitation in terms of the regulations is 50. If we host 50 and leave the rest we’ll create diplomatic difficulties,” Monyela said.

With most gatherings turned into virtual meetings, Monyela said that this would prove useless for the meeting of the diplomatic corps gathering as the idea behind the gathering was not just international discussions on issues of diplomacy but for contact between diplomats.

“It’s also about sharing a meal and networking, so doing it virtually takes away from the object of the gathering. So we’ve pushed it to later in the year, hopefully by then the situation would have improved.