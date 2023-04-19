Dirco explores options to assist South Africans stranded in Sudan

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has called for calm as more than 100 South Africans were stranded in Sudan after a conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. The department said on Wednesday it was exploring options to assist South Africans stranded in that country.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has appealed to both leaders of the army, Mohamed Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, to end the conflict. The department said its embassy in Khartoum was closely monitoring the situation. A number of people in the capital and other cities in Sudan have been left trapped in their homes with the fights in the streets and in the air between the army of Sudan and the paramilitary group.

The two sides have also continued to blame each for the violation of the ceasefire to allow citizens to get essential needs including food and medicine. The department of international relations urged all sides to the conflict to stop the fight as it continued to affect people.