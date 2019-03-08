Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana (Secretary-General, Pan-African Women's Organisation) during the panel discussion at the DIRCO Women's Colloquium in Solidarity with the Woman of Western Sahara. Picture: Jacoline Schoonees/DIRCO News/Supplied

Johannesburg - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) hosted an event to mark International Women's Day under the theme "Think equal, build smart, innovate for change" in the OR Tambo building in Pretoria on Friday. In a statement, Dirco said the theme focused on innovative ways in which gender equality and advancement can be advanced, particularly in the areas of social protection, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure.

"The event will be used to highlight the struggles faced by women in some of the countries still struggling to attain independence and freedom, particularly Western Sahara," Dirco said.

"South Africa remains steadfast in its support for the Saharawi people’s inalienable right to self-determination, through a UN-supervised referendum."

African News Agency (ANA)