Dirco welcomes removal of SA from UK’s red list

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has welcomed the decision by the United Kingdom (UK) government to take the country off the red list. South Africa together with other countries in the region were put on the UK red list after local scientists announced the discovery of Omicron.

Several other countries in the EU, the US and other parts of the world banned South Africans from travelling to their countries. The travel ban led to the Department of Tourism and other departments complaining about the impact this would have on the economy as tourists would not be able to travel to SA during the holiday period. Millions of rands were lost in the past two weeks as flights and accommodation for visitors were cancelled.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to social media on Tuesday saying they welcome the decision by the UK government to take SA off the red list. This was after the British government had announced that 11 African countries – Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe – have been removed from Britain’s red list, effective from 4am on Wednesday. Monyela said: “We welcome this development. These red lists & travel bans were misguided & unscientific. Hopefully this ugly & costly chapter is closed for good. Sanity & diplomacy has prevailed [sic].”

All inbound travellers are required to take either a PCR or a rapid lateral flow test a maximum of 48 hours before departure. According to a media report, the British government’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said that entry was only allowed to UK citizens or residents who then must quarantine in a hotel, in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. "Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," Javid said.