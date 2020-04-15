Directors-Generals donate R30k each to coronavirus Solidarity Fund

Cape Town - The Directors-General in government departments will each make R30 000 contributions towards the coronavirus Solidarity Fund which ws established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to support measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 and assist economic recovery. The DGs, who are organised as the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), have now called on other civil servants to make voluntary contributions to the fund. The DGs will make the R30 000 donation over five pay checks. This comes days after Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet had agreed to contribute a third of their salaries for three months towards the Solidarity Fund. In a circular sent out this week, Department of Public Service Director-General Yoliswa Makhasi said FOSAD met last Sunday to look at how public servants could make a contribution. "FOSAD takes cognisance that some employees have already contributed or were thinking of contributing to the fund," Makhasi said.

She also said it was necessary to clarify their decision and provide guidance after they received questions since their meeting.

"FOSAD is making a call to all public servants in national and provincial departments, including those in public entities, to donate voluntarily to the fund in an effort to support the containment of Covid-19 and South Africans whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic including any for those in need," Makhasi said in the circular to heads of departments and provinces on April 14.

"In support of this call, FOSAD has decided that all FOSAD members will contribute a sum of R30 000 per member to the fund, which amount shall be deducted from the salaries over a period of up to five months" she said.

Makhasi also said other civil servants could elect to have their contributions deducted from their salaries. A form to be filled in by those wishing to make contributions has been provided.

"SARS prescripts as it relates to tax implications to such donations will be applicable," Makhasi said.

Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on public service and administration commended members of the cabinet and FOSAD for deciding to contribute to the Solidarity Fund.

In a statement, committee chairperson Tyotyo James called on all government employees at all the three spheres of government, including government entities, to voluntarily contribute to the fund.

“This is a time in South Africa where we all need to come together and pool our resources together to assist in the fight against this pandemic," James said.

He also called on MPs and parliamentary staff to do the same to assist the government in fighting this pandemic.

“Together the victory is certain against this pandemic,” James said.

Political Bureau