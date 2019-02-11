National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Disciplinary action will be instituted against National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane for lying about his criminal record in line with a recommendation by the public protector, the Presidency said on Monday. In a statement, the Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa had delegated the power to institute the disciplinary action to Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor.

"Once minister Pandor has fulfilled her role, the president has delegated to the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni the authority to implement the outcome of the disciplinary hearing, including, but not limited to, the implementation of the sanction pronounced by the chairperson of the hearing," the statement said.

"The president is of the view that the current minister of finance, who is required to take ownership of decisions made by his predecessor, may be conflicted in this situation and it would therefore not be appropriate to delegate the power to institute disciplinary actions against Mogajane to the current Minister."

In December last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Mogajane did not disclose his criminal record due to a speeding fine in 2011 in his application forms to become director general.

African News Agency/ANA