Discontent over Mhlathuze water board Risk Manager working from USA for almost 2 years

Richards Bay - There are murmurs within the corridors of the troubled Mhlathuze water board in Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal over the entity’s Risk Manager, who is doing her work while living in the USA with her husband. Bongi Sithole-Sikhosana left her workstation in October 2021 to be in the US to get her green card, and she never returned after striking a deal with the water board.

According to sources within the water board, Sithole-Sikhosana asked the water board to allow her to work remotely during the Covid-19 era. Sithole-Sikhosana only sought board approval 6 months after she left for the US. That is contained in minutes of a meeting of the board, which was held on 28 April 2022. Her request was granted, and she left for the US to briefly get her green card (a permanent resident card which allows you to live and work permanently in the United States).

Things allegedly changed when she did not return to her station like all other senior managers, and she remained in the US while connecting with staff via virtual platforms. “Other managers started complaining her work was critical for the survival of the organisation and that she should come back. “We heard that she directly approached the chairperson of the board (Thabi Shange), and she was allowed to continue to work from the US,” one source told IOL.

It was also alleged that Sithole-Sikhosana has been taking questionable decisions that led to the unfair firing of staff while she has been away. “That person does not know what is happening within the water board, yet she is quick to recommend that employees be disciplined or fired,” another source said. However, the water entity’s spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said their hands are tied by the fact that they are unable to hire officials until its merger with the Umgeni water board is completed.

“The Risk Manager entered into an agreement, in October 2021, with the management of Mhlathuze Water to temporarily work remotely from the United States. “This arrangement was to allow for the facilitation of the green card as required by the US government following her partner’s move to that country due to work commitments. “The green card application process was delayed due to systems backlogs occasioned by the breakout of Covid-19.