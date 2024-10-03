'Disgrace to the party': MK Party requests three Mpumalanga members to resign from legislature

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has requested three of its members in the Mpumalanga Legislature to voluntarily resign after bringing the party into "disrepute." The MKP currently has about nine seats in the provincial legislature.

In a letter seen by IOL, the party secretary-general Sifiso Maseko told the members to tender their resignation within three days before further consequences. IOL understands that the members were under investigation of mismanagement. Although, the party did not elaborate on the decision. "The constitution of the party and code of conduct which all seek to protect the integrity and image of the party. The party is requesting you to voluntarily resign from the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature," the letter read.

Maseko further warned them not to defy his orders. "In the event you don't comply with this directive, the MK Party will have no other option but to formally remove you as per MKP guidelines of deployees to legislature and parliament." Speaking to the SABC, the party spokesperson in Mpumalanga Aubrey Mtsweni admitted that the party had internal issues but they could still be addressed internally.