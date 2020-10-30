Disgraced former Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa quits DA
Pretoria – Disgraced former City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, who resigned from the capital city’s top post earlier this year following a sex scandal, has now resigned from his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).
DA Gauteng provincial chairman Mike Moriarty said the DA wished Mokgalapa success in his future endeavours, “whatever they may be”.
“The Democratic Alliance notes the resignation of former mayor and City of Tshwane councillor Stevens Mokgalapa. We thank Mr Mokgalapa for his service and wish him well with his future endeavours, whatever they may be,” said Moriarty.
“The DA will continue its pursuit of freedom, fairness and opportunity for the people of Tshwane and South Africa.”
In February, the DA summoned Mokgalapa to a disciplinary hearing to explain statements he made in a purported sex audio recording widely circulated last year.
In the recording Mokgalapa could be heard bad-mouthing senior municipal officials and his colleagues in the political arena.
The recording allegedly captured moments when he was engaged in sexual intercourse with then roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, who also resigned from the Tshwane municipality in the wake of the scandal.
The recording, which became dubbed “Sex in the City”, suggested that Mokgalapa had sexual intercourse with Senkubuge inside a municipal office.
In February 2019, Mokgalapa was announced as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane to replace former mayor Solly Msimanga.
African News Agency/ANA