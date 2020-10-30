Disgraced former Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa quits DA

Pretoria – Disgraced former City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, who resigned from the capital city’s top post earlier this year following a sex scandal, has now resigned from his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

DA Gauteng provincial chairman Mike Moriarty said the DA wished Mokgalapa success in his future endeavours, “whatever they may be”.

“The Democratic Alliance notes the resignation of former mayor and City of Tshwane councillor Stevens Mokgalapa. We thank Mr Mokgalapa for his service and wish him well with his future endeavours, whatever they may be,” said Moriarty.

“The DA will continue its pursuit of freedom, fairness and opportunity for the people of Tshwane and South Africa.”

In February, the DA summoned Mokgalapa to a disciplinary hearing to explain statements he made in a purported sex audio recording widely circulated last year.