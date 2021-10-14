Dlamini Zuma denies millions disappeared from North West municipality

COOPERATIVE Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has denied R49 million went missing from the account of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati Municipality in North West. She said that after reports indicated R49m was missing, there was an investigation.

The probe found that no money was missing from the municipality’s account. Dr Ruth Mompati Municipality is one of the municipalities that deposited millions into VBS Mutual Bank. The Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority have been investigating the cases and there have been arrests.

In one case, 13 people appeared in court this week. One of the accused, suspended ANC treasurer in Limpopo Danny Msiza, has applied for a separation of trial. The VBS bank collapsed a few years ago. An investigation found that millions had been siphoned from the bank. In her written reply to a question from the EFF, Dlamini Zuma said R49m was not missing from the Ruth Segomotsi Mompati Municipality.

“Various investigations have been instituted by the province, municipality and law enforcement agencies in relation to the Venda Building Society Mutual Bank (VBS) investments. “On 28 March 2019, the municipality council took resolution number 44/2018/19 to appoint an independent investigator to investigate allegations relating to the missing R49 million. “The investigation report has been completed and there is no record of the missing R49 million and the curator also confirmed that the amount that is in the records of VBS is R150 million.