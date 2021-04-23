Dlamini Zuma gazettes rules for fund to protect people injured during vaccination

Cape Town - Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted regulations for the No Fault Compensation Fund that will cover claims for people who have been injured during the administration of vaccines.

The fund was set up by the government after companies providing vaccines called for the establishment of the fund.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced two weeks ago that retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo will chair the fund.

The initial amount to be allocated to the fund will be R250 million for any claims against injuries related to the vaccines.

“The Compensation Scheme will provide access to compensation for persons who suffer harm, loss or damage as a result of vaccine injury caused by the administration of a Covid-19 vaccine administered at a registered facility within South Africa,” said the Ministry of Co-operative Governance on Friday.

Cabinet has also backed the establishment of the fund saying it will protect South Africans against any injuries.

“Cabinet approved the establishment of the No Fault Compensation Fund.

“The fund’s establishment is in line with the contractual agreements entered into with the pharmaceutical companies that will be supplying South Africa with Covid-19 vaccines.

“The fund is also important for the protection of South Africans who may be affected by side effects of vaccines to access better support and treatment.

“The fund will be established through the amendments to Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002).

“It will be chaired by a judge,” said Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

