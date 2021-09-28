Dlamini Zuma is resolving Zulu royal family dispute, but other royal families dragging each other to court

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says her department is involved in resolving some of the disputes relating to kingships and queenships in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape on who is the rightful King or Queen. This comes ahead of the Zulu Royal family meeting on Wednesday to resolve a bitter kingship dispute.

Dlamini Zuma has been roped in by President Cyril Ramaphosa to resolve the dispute in the Zulu Royal Family after King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was appointed to the Zulu throne. Another faction in the royal family is backing Prince Simakade Zulu to take over. The family has been embroiled in the battle since King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s passing in March. The minister said the Zulu royal family was not the only kingship caught up in such disputes. She said in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape there were similar contestations over who the rightful heir to the throne should be.

“In terms of disputes at the level of kingship or queenship, the AmaZulu Kingship dispute is being attended to at national government level, and it was formally brought to my attention in August 2021, and we are working with a Mediation Panel to assist the Royal family to resolve the dispute amicably,” said Dlamini Zuma. The minister, who was replying to a written question in Parliament from EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, said royal families in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape were involved in similar disputes. “Other disputes at kingship or queenship level are those that were or are in the courts and they cannot therefore be dealt with by the Minister,” said Dlamini Zuma.

She said in Limpopo, the VaVhenda kingship dispute was in court. “One section of the Royal Family is challenging the recognition of the current King Toni Ramabulana as the King of VaVhenda in court. The matter is therefore being handled by the courts,” said Dlamini Zuma. The Bapedi nation is also involved in a dispute after the passing of the late king.

“Following the passing of the late King of Bapedi, there is now disagreement on who should be the successor, the acting king/queen or the regent. One section of the Royal Family has taken the matter to court for the court to rule on the matter,” she said. In the Eastern Cape, the AmaXhosa are also embroiled in a wrangle over who should be the king. “One section of the Royal Family has taken government to court, to challenge the recognition of the King,” she said.

Dlamini Zuma added that the AmamPondo kingship is also locked in a legal dispute. “One section of the Royal Family has taken government to court after the recognition of His Majesty King Zanozuko as the King of AmaMpondo,” she added. [email protected]