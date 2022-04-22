Dlamini Zuma is waiting for report on assault of Amathole district municipality councillor Nanziwe Rulashe

Cape Town - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is waiting for a report from the Eastern Cape MEC and Amathole district municipality into the assault of a woman councillor during a meeting earlier this year. Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged from the offices of the municipality and this led to the arrest of five men for the alleged assault.

This led the municipality to ask an independent panel to conduct an investigation into the incident. Dlamini Zuma said she was still waiting for that report. A few days after the incident in the council offices, Rulashe’s home was attacked in the early hours of the morning. Dlamini Zuma said since the incident, she has asked MEC Xolile Nqatha and the Amathole district municipality to furnish her with the report.

“The Amathole District Municipality has appointed an independent panel to investigate the matter and to submit the report to council. I have requested the municipality and MEC of Cogta to furnish me with the report, and I will update the response as soon as it is received,” said Dlamini Zuma. The minister was replying to a written question from the EFF, when she said she will provide an update on the matter as soon as the report has been submitted. The men who are accused of assaulting Rulashe are out on bail and they were security guards in the municipality at the time.

Rulashe has since filed a multi-million rand lawsuit against Amathole municipality. She has also spoken out strongly against the incident. [email protected]

