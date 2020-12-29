Dlamini Zuma on why initiation was allowed in EC

COOPERATIVE Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said there had been a strong presentation from the Easgtern Cape government, traditional leaders and many people asking for circumcision to be allowed.

Dlamini Zuma was responding to the question of why the government allowed circumcisions to be held in the Eastern Cape during the lockdown.

The rite has been banned after the country was moved to level 3 after only Eastern Cape was allowed during level one, except Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman District.

Dlamini Zuma said there were consultations with the Health Department and the government as a whole when the rite was allowed.

"There were strict protocols that were put in place. The Eastern Cape government, working with traditional leaders and other stakeholders, produced a plan to satisfy that health protocols will be adhered to."