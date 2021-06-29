Dlamini Zuma says non-pharmaceutical interventions are important in fight against Covid-19

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says non-pharmaceutical measures were the best mechanism to protect the people from the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is important to ensure in public buildings to make sure people wear masks, maintain social distance and sanitise, including the ATMs,” Dlamini Zuma said.

She made the statement when ministers serving in the National Coronavirus Command Council further outlined measures to ensure compliance to the regulations in the fight against the spread of the pandemic. Dlamini Zuma said work was permitted in most industries. “The livelihoods are protected while we save lives. Most people will go to work because all industries, except a very few, will be operating,” she said.

Dlamini Zuma said they were stressing the importance of wearing masks. “It is mandatory, excluding children under the age of six.” The minister stated that social gatherings were prohibited – cultural; political; faith-based gatherings; cinemas; museums; gyms libraries and other places where people gather.

“This is prohibited for the next two weeks.” Dlamini Zuma said hotels were to open and could open to 100% accommodation capacity. “Restaurants are not allowed for sit downs but only take-aways.

“Hotels are open in terms of accommodation but their restaurants are open for takeaways,” she said. The minister indicated that conference facilities were also prohibited until July 11. “Funeral are allowed only 50 mourners and two hours. Night vigils, post-funeral events – after tears and after cremation gatherings – are not permitted.”

Dlamini Zuma said in order to protect lives and livelihoods and to make sure the economy was still going, the sale of alcohol was prohibited. “Alcohol contributes to crowding of hospitals because of accidents, stabbings and all such activities that lead to emergencies in hospitals. “All alcohol is prohibited whether for on-site consumption or off-site consumption.”