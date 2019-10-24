'Do not be discouraged my big brother' - Malema to Maimane after DA exit









DA leader Mmusi Maimane and EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - EFF Leader Julius Malema paid a warm tribute to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who on Thursday dumped the party after resigning as leader on Wednesday. Maimane announced his decision to leave the DA entirely on Thursday morning. He had initially sought to stay on as the party’s parliamentary leader until December. “I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA,” tweeted Maimane. I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2019





The DA currently remains currently leaderless as it sought legal advise about whom to instill as interim leader as both the party and chairperson left the party, creating a leadership vacuum.





I'm not home but when I come back we should have lenakana la monna wa mosepidi. You are a good human being, don't be discouraged, my big brother. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 24, 2019 IFP national spokesperson and MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, turned to scripture and wished Maimane well for the future in a tweet.

"Dear @MmusiMaimane , When we spoke briefly 3 weeks ago I quoted Ecclesiastes 10:4 'If a rulers anger rises against you do not leave your post; calmness can lay great offenses to rest'. That post is your convictions. Remain true to them! My Brother, I wish you well for the future," he tweeted.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also weighed in and said Maimane’s time at the DA was not in vain.

Farewell my man. Your contribution will speak for itself long after the dust on our bones is blown away by timeless winds.



Maimane, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and former Nelson Mandela Mayor Atholl Trollip all left the DA this week after former DA leader Helen Zille emerged as James Selfe successor as the party's federal council and federal executive chairperson on Sunday.