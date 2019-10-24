Johannesburg - EFF Leader Julius Malema paid a warm tribute to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who on Thursday dumped the party after resigning as leader on Wednesday.
Maimane announced his decision to leave the DA entirely on Thursday morning. He had initially sought to stay on as the party’s parliamentary leader until December.
“I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA,” tweeted Maimane.
