Documented asylum-seekers and permit holders legally allowed to claim UIF relief grant

Documented asylum-seekers, who have been impacted by the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, can now claim from the unemployment relief grant, the North Gauteng High Court ruled on Friday.

The court gave judgement in a case brought by Cape Town-based NGO Scalabrini Centre in May which sought to ensure that documented asylum-seekers were also allowed to benefit from the unemployment relief grant of R350.

The court ruled that asylum-seekers could not be excluded from the grant being offered to South African citizens. It has given the government 10 days to make the changes, which should include asylum-seekers.

Those who were documented as asylum-seekers, special permit holders and have no source of income would be legally allowed to apply according to the rules set out by the Department of Social Development.

The rules for the six-month grant; include a person being older than 18 and not receiving any form of government assistance and have a valid SA ID.