Documents show new Zulu King Misuzulu got married last week

Durban - A batch of legal documents from Home Affairs confirms that the new Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was married last Thursday, a day before his mother Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu was “planted” (buried).

The marriage, to Ntokozo Mayisela, 36, who is the mother of his two children, is likely to end claims in some quarters in the Zulu royal family that he could not ascend to throne as he was not married.

A batch of legal documents from the Department of Home Affairs, which were leaked to Independent Media which was independently verified on Monday, shows that the 47-year-old king married his long-time sweetheart, Mayisela, in a civil union on Thursday.

While Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister to the monarch and the Zulu nation has not yet responded to queries about this matter from Independent Media, royal sources confirmed that the king was recently married.

Buthelezi is expected to address the media in Durban on Tuesday at 4pm. It is understood that he will address the matter of the king’s marriage during his press conference.

Regarding the new queen of the Zulu nation, Mayisela, Independent Media has learnt that the 36-year-old studied towards a diploma in popular jazz and music around 2009.

Independent Media has also learnt that Mayisela and the new king met in August 2009 during the royal wedding of the king’s sister, Princess Bukhosibemvelo and former Transnet executive Sipho Nyawo, celebrated at the Durban Botanical Gardens.

Royal archives show that Mayisela played beautiful music, attracting the attention of the future king and other royals.

Political Bureau