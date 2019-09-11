Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications on Wednesday said it "welcomed progress made" by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigations into dodgy contracts at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) worth hundreds of millions of rand. Two contracts to the value of more than R100 million were found to be irregular and set aside by courts of law, the committee said in a statement.

"There is also evidence which led to the institution of civil litigation by the SIU and SABC in 10 court matters to the value of more than R560 million," said the statement.

"This resulted in 11 criminal referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and, evidence which supported 24 disciplinary cases at the SABC."

The committee said it resolved to invite the NPA "as soon as possible" to get an update on the 11 criminal referrals.

The Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (ICASA) also briefed the committee on its first quarter performance report for the 2019/20 financial year.

It raised a need for strengthening the relationship between ICASA, the Department of Communications and Parliament, as required by law.

Chairperson of the committee, Boyce Maneli, said ICASA highlighted a number of problematic areas, including exorbitant expenditure on litigation. This, he said, required urgent attention.



African News Agency/ANA