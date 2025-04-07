Domestic worker arrested as cops recover foreign currency stolen during Limpopo house robbery

Three people, including a domestic worker aged 26, are set to appear in court on Monday after they were arrested in connection with a brazen robbery which happened at a house in Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the police made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of the three suspects, including the domestic worker believed to be the mastermind.

Police also recovered two stolen firearms, a cache of ammunition, and a substantial amount of money in both local and foreign currency. “This success is the result of a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Tzaneen tracking team and detectives. The operation was initiated to trace suspects involved in a house robbery that occurred in the early hours of March 30 2025 at Aqua Park, within the Tzaneen policing precinct, Mopani District,” said Mashaba. “The first arrest took place on Thursday, when a 26-year-old domestic worker employed at the targeted residence was taken into custody for perjury. Investigations revealed that she orchestrated the robbery by supplying information and access to the perpetrators.”

Further investigations led to the arrest of two men on Friday, at separate locations. A 39-year-old man was apprehended at a taxi rank in the Maake policing area. Mashaba said the suspect was found in possession of a large amount of money, including foreign currency. Police believe the money is part of the items stolen during the robbery. “The operation continued with the recovery of two stolen firearms with obliterated serial numbers, along with an assortment of ammunition, including pistols, a rifle, and a shotgun, at a residence linked to the suspects. A third unlicensed firearm, not directly linked to the robbery, was also recovered,” said Mashaba.

An intensive police operation led to the recovery of two stolen firearms, and an assortment of ammunition, including pistols, a rifle, and a shotgun, at a residence linked to the suspects. “The final suspect, aged 49, was arrested in Tzaneen and was also found in possession of a significant amount of suspected stolen cash, including foreign currency.” The three suspects are expected to appear before the Tzaneen and Maake Magistrate’s Courts on Monday. “The two male suspects will face charges of house robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property. The female suspect will face charges of house robbery and perjury,” said Mashaba.