EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ African News Agency (ANA).

The EFF has reiterated its call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to disclose the names of all the people who donated money to his CR17 campaign when he was vying for the ANC presidency two years ago. "Ramaphosa must also disclose all conflicts of interest between the money he received and all appointments he made since he was elected president of the ANC and the country," EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said in a statement.

This comes days after the Sunday Independent reported on the donations made to the CR17 campaign and the payments received by some beneficiaries.

Among the donors are billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer's family, and former Absa chief executive member Maria Ramos, who was recently appointed to serve on the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) board.

Others are reportedly Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa, Goldman Sachs Southern Africa chief executive Colin Coleman and other financial services and mining companies, among others.

People who reportedly received payments included former ANC Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, ANC leader Enoch Godongwana, Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya -- people who were in the CR17 campaign.

In the statement, Ndlozi said the revelations by the Sunday Independent have not been disputed by Ramaphosa or those who funded him.

He said it was clear that Ramaphosa was made by white monopoly capital.

"They gave millions into the Ramaphosa bid for ANC presidency because the ANC is for sale. Those people who funded Ramaphosa are not noble South Africans who give money to power without expectations."

Ndlozi said the donors have played behind the scenes to control policy and many other decisions of government.

He also said it remained unclear if the donors paid donation taxes and if such money movements were not engaged in money laundering.

Ndlozi also said South Africans should know that Ramaphosa was a white monopoly capital "stooge and could not disrupt the gains of working class.

"The ANC under his watch will never act against the interests of the white monopoly capital. Instead, they will advance them further and deepen white privilege and power in the economy."

Ndlozi said his party had warned that Ramaphosa was not clean, transparent or ethical.

"If Ramaphosa was transparent, he would have voluntarily declared all these donors, as it is required of any MP. But, he did not because he does not want us to ask questions of conflict of interest when his government appointed individuals like Maria Ramos are placed in the Public Investment Corporation."

Political Bureau