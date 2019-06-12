President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File picture: Brenton Geach/Independent Media Archives

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says President Cyril Ramaphosa must not drag its leader, Mmusi Maimane, into the investigation by the Public Protector, regarding a R500 000 donation made to his campaign by corruption tainted company, Bosasa. The party said this in reaction to Ramaphosa’s confirmation that he has indeed received a section 7(9) from the Public Protector regarding the investigation.

The notice gives him a chance to respond to the allegations made against him before a final report is compiled. As a result, Ramaphosa said he would like to question the complainant, which is Maimane, and several witnesses which had appeared before the Public Protector during the course of her investigation.

Speaking on behalf of Maimane, Azola Mboniswa, said instead of dragging others into the matter, the President must focus on clearing his name as it is clear that he is embroiled in corruption like his ANC and country predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

“First of all, the DA notes the latest developments in the investigation by the Public Protector. It is now clear to all that Ramaphosa is embroiled in corruption. Bosasa bought itself a president just like the Guptas who bought themselves a President in Jacob Zuma,” Mboniswa said on behalf of Maimane.

He added that it was “shocking” that Ramaphosa wants to cross Maimane in the matter. He said it was not easy to speculate why the President wants this but warned that he was barking at the wrong tree by doing that.

“It is shocking that he now wants to cross examine Mr Maimane because Maimane is just a complaint in the matter, not a witness, and he cannot question him. He must just focus on clearing his name without dragging Maimane,” Mboniswa said.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa, through his spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said he “remains committed to fully cooperating with the Public Protector in the course of her investigation and to ensuring that this matter is speedily brought to conclusion.”

