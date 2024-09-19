‘Don't ever compare yourself with Gayton McKenzie’: Social media reacts to Renaldo Gouws’ apology

Renaldo Gouws has apologised to the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, but his attempt at reconciliation has been met with a wave of backlash on social media. Gouws, whose 2010 racist rant resurfaced online, was expelled from the Democratic Alliance (DA) following an investigation by the party’s federal legal commission.

In his apology, @RenaldoGouws tweeted: "Look, I have to be real here, @GaytonMcK, I profusely apologise for judging you on the man you used to be many years ago. I see how I was no different to how people and the mainstream media handled something I did and said, and how they took it out of context to fit their narratives. “I'm man enough to admit how childish I was and couldn't see past my nose. I know I briefly served in parliament, but there is no doubt that you are one of the top-performing ministers in the short time you have been in that position. “The PA has some issues regarding service delivery and sticking to their promises in local government, but that can't all be placed on your shoulders. You are only as good as your weakest link. Kudos to you, keep up the passionate work.”

Look I have to be real here, @GaytonMcK, I profusely apologize for judging you on the man you used to be many years ago.



I see how I was no different to how people and the mainstream media handled something I did and say and how they took it out of context to fit their… — Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) September 18, 2024 He acknowledged McKenzie's efforts in his political role but also noted that the Patriotic Alliance (PA) faced challenges, which Gouws implied could not be fully blamed on the minister. Despite this, social media users found the apology insincere, particularly criticising Gouws' comparison of his past actions to McKenzie's.

One user, @sewelankoana, tweeted, "The difference is Gayton went to jail for a heist, that can be rehabilitated. But being racist is in the DNA. It’s who you are. There’s no rehabilitation for that.” Similar opinions were expressed by others, including @Voys_ZA, who tweeted, "Reality is that if you were not removed as a member of parliament for your actions, you would still be persecuting him for his past, and he did his time. “Unfortunately, you are not comparable to him because you are still not remorseful for your actions.”

The difference is Gayton went to jail for heist,that can be rehabilitated.but being racist is in the DNA.its who you are.theres no rehabilitation for that. — SewelaNkoana (@sewelankoana) September 18, 2024 Another user, @Tsot18, tweeted, "Listen, I'm one of the people who came hard on you because I believe you should take accountability for how your behaviour and hurtful statements have led you to this point. Secondly, I believe in the power of forgiveness and giving people second chances.” Listen, I’m one of the people who came hard on you because I believe you should take accountability for how your behavior and hurtful testaments have led you to this point. Secondly, I believe in the power of forgiveness and giving people second chances.

— Tintswalo (@Tsot18) September 18, 2024 @presidentsdanti criticised Gouws for blaming the media, tweeting, “The media did not paint you badly, you said yourself that Africans must be slaughtered. “You do not really understand what you said. We did not invite Europeans to Africa for them to say we must be slaughtered after their forefathers murdered ours.” The media did not paint you bad, you said yourself that Africans must be slaughtered. You do not really understand what you said, we did not invite Europeans in Africa for them to say we must be slaughtered after their forefathers murdered ours

— President S Danti (@presidentsdanti) September 18, 2024 @Calidonny commented, "Don't ever compare yourself with @GaytonMcK, never do that. He paid for his deeds and he has taken accountability. “You, however, try to justify your racism and still continue with that behaviour. You are unable to repent, you are failing dismally to be accountable, and have no shame.” Don't ever compare yourself with @GaytonMcK , never do that he paid for his deeds and he has taken accountability,wena you try to justify your racism and still continue with that behavior you are unable to repent,you are failing dismally to be accountable and have no shame