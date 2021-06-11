Don’t expect swift return of Guptas now that extradition treaty signed - Ronald Lamola

Johannesburg - The Justice Department has welcomed the finalisation and ratification of the treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance between South Africa and the UAE but warned South Africans not to expect the swift return of the Gupta's. In an early morning media briefing on Friday, Minister Ronald Lamola said that they could not put a timeline to when the extradition process for the Gupta Brothers and their family would begin or conclude. He said this could sometimes become a "protracted legal process".

"We should not expect that the people of interest will board a plane to South Africa first thing tomorrow morning," Lamola said. He said the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Service met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to South Africa, Mahash Saeed Salem Alhameli, to exchange ratification instruments between the two states on Thursday. "We welcome the finalisation and ratification of the treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance between South Africa and the UAE. These treaties are expected to allow for greater cooperation between the two states on legal matters and assist in the investigation and prosecution of crimes," he said.