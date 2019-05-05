DA leader Mmusi Maimane said both the ANC and EFF were making empty promises and offering false hope. Picture: AP Photo/Jerome Delay

Johannesburg - In the last push for Western Cape vote, DA leader Mmusi Maimane again urged voters not to vote the ANC and EFF if corruption was to be kept out of the province and also keep it as the best-run province in South Africa. In his prepared speech delivered at Lentegeur outside Cape Town on Sunday, Maimane said the country was going to the polls to vote in the most critical election since the dawn of democracy.

"Never before has democratic South Africa faced such a stark and critical choice. A choice between the corrupt, chaotic ANC and EFF on the one hand, or the honest, capable DA on the other. South Africa’s future depends on the choice we make this coming Wednesday."

He acceded that the fight for control of the Western Cape was very close.

"If we are going to keep the Western Cape blue, keep making progress here, keep the corrupt, chaotic ANC and EFF out of our beautiful province, then we’re going to need every vote we can get, including yours.

"Make no mistake, every single vote is going to count to get us over that finish line," Mamane said.

He also said both the ANC and EFF were making empty promises and offering false hope. "Don’t fall for their lies. They are not in this for you; they are in it for what they can get for themselves. They’ve proved that over and over again."

He charged that his party not promising the world, but will keep working for the voters and keep making progress in the Western Cape.

"We’ll keep taking this beautiful province forward. We’ll keep improving life for everyone in this province – whether they vote for us or not. Because our mission is to open opportunities for all, not just for some."

Maimane said there was no real difference between the ANC and the EFF.

"In fact, just this week, Malema confirmed that President Ramaphosa offered the EFF cabinet positions. This confirms what the DA has been saying all along: the ANC and EFF are one and the same.

"Both are corrupt and do not care about the people of this nation."

He said South Africa has gone backwards under the ANC while the Western Cape has gone forwards under the DA in the past five years.

"There is still a way to go, but the DA has worked hard to improve life in this province. The Western Cape has seen progress in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, job creation and service delivery."

Maimane also said the DA premier candidate Alan Winde would fight to get provincial control over policing and rail transport if elected to power.

"Then we can build an honest police force and an integrated bus and rail public transport system in this province."

Political Bureau