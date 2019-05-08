Cape Town - South Africans fought too hard for democracy to let a little bit of rain keep voters away from polling stations, DA Western Cape Premier candidate Alan Winde said on Wednesday. Winde braved the rain with hundreds of other voters who streamed to the Batavia School of Skills in Claremont on Wednesday morning.

"I'm sure rain does make a difference. People find it harder to get out of bed when its pouring with rain outside, especially if you live in a poorer community where you don't have the pavement, you don't have the protection but I'm sure looking at the weather patterns it's going to be intermittent," said Winde.

"This kind of weather does deter people and I'm saying please don't be deterred. A lot of people have fought hard for our democracy, 25 years after democracy we need to make sure to keep it going. My message is please don't let the rain stop us."

Winde will travel to various voting stations across the Cape metro-pole and will be joined later in the day by national leader Mmusi Maimane who was expected to fly to the Mother City to speak to DA volunteers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde casts his vote at the Batavia School of Skills in Claremont. Video: Chantall Presence / ANA

