Don’t make your problems with Zuma my business – Moyane tells Gordhan at state capture

Johannesburg – Former commissioner for the South African Revenue Services (Sars) Tom Moyane took the stand at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday morning where he made a scathing opening statement before his testimony.

In response to allegations made against him at the state capture commission by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Moyane told the commission that Gordhan "spoke from gossip" and "he must not make his problems with former president (Jacob Zuma) my business".

He accused Gordhan of displaying "uncouth behaviour" towards him on numerous occasions.

"I have irrefutable proof that the man is a vile racist and condescending," Moyane said about Gordhan.

Moyane said when he was appointed as Sars commissioner in 2014, he had "walked into the middle of a storm that had been brewing for a long time".

He claimed he found the Sars Rogue Unit were issued with fake identity documents to continue with their illegal activities.

Moyane attempted to present a document as proof to deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo, but the chairperson warned him his opening statement could not implicate anyone.

He said the rogue unit members approached him and confessed about an operation where they "bugged, intercepted, listened and video recorded the activities at the National Prosecuting Authority offices, leaders in the SAPS and Scorpions in Pretoria".

Moyane said this operation was titled "Sunday Evening" and was under the instruction of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Evidence leader advocate Alistair Franklin raised an objection to Moyane's opening statement. Franklin told deputy chief Justice Zondo that Moyane's opening statement had no bearing on the evidence he intended to lead against him today.

He said Moyane's opening statement consisted of criticism of the state capture commission’s decision to subpoena Moyane to give evidence, an attack on Gordhan and criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to remove him as Sars commissioner.

Moyane accused the commission of allowing Gordhan "limitless time" to "rant" while his legal team was only allowed one hour to cross-examine him.

He told the commission his meeting with Ramaphosa on a Sunday in 2018, at the presidential private residence was not to discuss his performance, but rather to notify him about his removal.

He denied emphatically he was involved in any aspect of state capture or that he influenced former president Zuma to fire Gordhan.

The inquiry continues.

Political Bureau