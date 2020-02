Don't miss opportunity to comment on land expropriation, Ramaphosa cautions









Screengrab Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the public to make written submissions to the ad hoc committee on land expropriation ahead of the deadline on Friday.

Ramaphosa told the National House of Traditional Leaders on Tuesday that they were crucial in land reform in the country.

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation extended the deadline for written submissions from last month to the end of February.





Ramaphosa said this was an opportunity for traditional leaders to play a role in the land reform programme.





“The traditional leadership were in the forefront in making a contribution to this matter. Your participation is crucial,” said Ramaphosa.





He also told the house of traditional leaders there will be a summit this year on the land reform issue.





He said traditional leaders had been asking for a summit for some time and this will happen.





The expropriation of land without compensation has been discussed in the national legislature for some time, and Ramaphosa said traditional leaders must play a role.





The ANC and the EFF are pushing for the expropriation of land without compensation.





But the DA, ACDP and other parties have opposed it and said it would cripple the economy.