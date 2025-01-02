‘Don’t panic and seek emotional support’ Education MEC in Limpopo urges learners awaiting matric results

The Limpopo Department of Education (LDoE) has encouraged the Class of 2024 to seek emotional support while awaiting the release of their matric exam results. The National Department Basic of Education (DBE) confirmed on Wednesday that the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results will be released on January 13.

This will also see provinces announcing top performers a day later. In a brief statement, Education MEC in Limpopo Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya called on parents and guardians to motivate and support their children ahead of the release of the results. This is because, in recent years, learners have committed suicide after receiving their results.

Although Lerule-Ramakhanya expressed confidence in learners eagerly awaiting their results, she aimed for her province to reach at least above 80%. This means the province will move from 79,54 achieved in 2023. She further wished the best and good luck for the learners. “I want to say to our class of 2024, have hope, hang in there, you have invested so much studying, energy, focus – everything – in writing your exams. This is just the last few days as we await the release of the results…

“There is no need to panic, talk to each other, talk to your parents about your anxiety because in you we have believed,” she said. Meanwhile, the 2024 results have been affected by an ongoing legal dispute involving the DBE, the Information Regulator (IR), and AfriForum regarding the public release of the results. This follows the IR’s order to the DBE not to publish the results citing worries that this may potentially breach the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) of the learners.