’Don't rape me with a vaccine’ - SACP leader slams forced Covid-19 vaccination

DRAKENSBERG – A leader of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal has questioned why people are being forced to take Covid-19 vaccinations. Themba Mthembu, the communist party’s secretary in the province, spoke at length about the issue of Covid-19 jabs, saying the massive and well-funded drive to have people vaccinated was to ensure that after all restrictions are lifted, pharmaceutical companies can sell their boosters.

“They want to sell boosters. you have to ask yourselves why there are riots (anti-Covid-19 vaccine and restrictions) in France, Austria, Austria, New Zealand… eventually, the experiment will be stopped there, in Europe and be carried on in Africa. That has been in the past.” Mthembu raised the matter while addressing members of prison union Popcru, which is taking part in an ongoing elective conference held in the Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. Mthembu said Covid-19 and its restrictions have been used by the ruling class to contain people and make them obedient. He claimed that to do so, pliable professionals were being used to drive the agenda. He urged workers to stand up and ask questions about vaccines that had to do with Covid-19.

“The chairperson is right when he says even this thing (Covid-19 vaccination) should be voluntary. A person must give consent; don’t rape me with a vaccine,” Mthembu told the delegates. In his Covid-19 crusade, Mthembu also questioned the reluctance by the government to approve Covid-19 vaccines like Sputnik, saying it deprived people of the right to have a choice of which vaccine they would like to take. #POPCRUKZN - While addressing POPCRU delegates gathering in the Drakensberg for their elective conference, SACP KZN secretary, Themba Mthembu, says it is "not true that government does not create job opportunities." pic.twitter.com/QBKueskP1V — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 17, 2022 Earlier, Mthembu,appeared to dispute assertions by President Cyril Ramaphosa that government does not create job opportunities, but the private sector does.