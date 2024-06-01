‘Don't start trouble where there's no trouble': Zuma warns IEC not declare results

Former president Jacob Zuma warned that no one must declare the election results on Sunday. This follows many alleged inconsistencies that were lodged by several parties including MK party in relation to results.

At late night press briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) National Results Operations Centre, Zuma’s MK party demanded a re-vote instead of a recount. This as the IEC is expected to declare the results on Sunday. Zuma said no one must force or rush them into believing that the election ran smoothly and now they would be released.

“Why should they rush to count the vote? I am hoping whoever is responsible is listening to what we are saying," he said. Zuma said the IEC should respond to their outcry on the rigging of the elections. “I think the IEC should satisfy us that they did have a look into the matter…We are going to need time and nobody must declare tomorrow.

"No, If that happens, people will be provoking us because we know what we are talking about. We are not guessing... We are not children, who keep quiet when you give them sweets," he said. He stated that political parties were not having what they voted for. He said: "Give the political parties which I think are a majority a chance to present their cases. Don’t rush us."