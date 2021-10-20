Double murder accused and former MEC Mandla Msibi wants to meet with ANC Top Six

Cape Town - Former MEC of agriculture in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi, wants to meet with the top officials of the ANC to explain the political tensions and infighting in the province. Msibi told his supporters on Tuesday after he was granted bail by the Mbombela magistrate’s court, that his arrest was linked to the election list process in the province.

Msibi was granted bail of R20 000 after spending a week in jail for murder and attempted murder charges relating to an incident that left two people dead in Mbombela three months ago. One person was injured during the shooting. He said he accepted the decision of the Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, to fire him and the ANC’s decision to ask him to step aside. Msibi added that he will respect the decision of the ANC and will not get involved in party activities. He was also removed as elections manager in Mpumalanga. Jabulani Mahlangu has replaced him as elections manager.

Msibi accused his political rivals of waging a smear campaign, saying he wanted to meet with the Top Six officials of the ANC to explain the situation to them. He will ask acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali to facilitate the meeting. “The decision of the PEC of the ANC for me to step aside is accepted unconditionally. The decision by the Premier of the province to dismiss me is accepted. But I am going to speak about that decision (and) the abuse of state power. I am going to speak here about it,” said Msibi. Ntshalintshali, who was present during Msibi’s address outside court, said they fully supported the former MEC while respecting the decisions of the ANC and the courts.

“Comrade Mandla, we are here my brother and we are not confused. We are not confused,” said Ntshalintshali. She said the truth must be told on what happened when the shooting happened in Mbombela during the list process meeting. She said Msibi was innocent until he proven guilty in a court of law.

“We think justice has been served because here we expect that our courts must (do their) work freely and fairly, and they must be transparent and do their processes without any political pressure or any political interference from outside,” said Ntshalintshali. Msibi’s case was postponed to December 6. [email protected]