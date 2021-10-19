Double murder accused Mandla Msibi released on R20 000 bail, breaks his silence on arrest

Cape Town - Former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture Mandla Msibi has broken his silence, saying ANC factional battles were at the heart of his recent arrest for murder and attempted murder. He has accused his former MECs in the provincial Cabinet of being involved in some of the alleged shenanigans.

Msibi was speaking after he was granted R20 000 bail by the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after spending a week in jail. “This thing is about the conference and the list,” said Msibi. He said he was arrested Hollywood style despite handing himself over to the police.

“I was handcuffed for four hours while I had handed myself to the police. The struggle is about the list of the ANC,” said Msibi. Msibi was addressing hundreds of his supporters who had gathered outside court. Msibi was arrested last Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder related to an incident that left two people dead in Mbombela three months ago. One person was left injured during the shooting.

Msibi is supported by acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali, who said they will continue to support Msibi through thick and thin. She said the truth had not been told about what happened on the day of the shooting. “The truth shall set us free. We are going to abide by the regulations of the party, we are going to respect the court,” said Ntshalintshali. Despite his bitterness, Msibi said he welcomed the decision of the Provincial Executive Committee to get him to step aside.