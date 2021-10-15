Double murder accused Mandla Msibi to face ANC Integrity Commission

Cape Town - Former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi, who is in court for murder charges, will soon face the ANC’s Integrity Commission over the matter. This was confirmed by commission chairperson George Mashamba who said they want Msibi to make submissions and account for the charges.

Msibi on Thursday appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for the third day for his bail hearing. This comes hot on the heels of his axing as MEC by Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane this week and removal as elections manager for the ruling party in Mpumalanga. Former ANC MP Jabulani Mahlangu has now taken over as elections manager.

Mashamba said the integrity commission discussed Msibi’s situation this week. This is in line with the decision by the ANC that all party members charged with serious offences step aside and appear before the integrity commission. “If you don’t come, we would like to understand why you didn’t come.

“If he doesn’t come, we will have to call him. “This week we discussed it and we said if he doesn’t come we will have to call him. “Conference (resolution) says you must step aside in all positions and positions you are deployed in,” said Mashamba.

He further maintained that they work differently from the legal system because they are looking at the impact the charges have on the integrity of the ANC. There must not be a cloud hanging over a charged person serving in ANC structures. “The law is a different issue. With us we are not interested in you as a person, but in your behaviour and the impact it has on the organisation,” said Mashamba.

Msibi was charged with two counts of murder in court this week and one of attempted murder. His bail hearing was heard for the third day running on Thursday after proceedings were adjourned on Wednesday after a bomb scare. Police said after the bomb squad had combed through the court building nothing was found.