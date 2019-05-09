Police confirmed they had arrested yet another person in connection with "double voting", this time in Gauteng. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Police on Thursday confirmed they had arrested yet another person in connection with "double voting", this time in Gauteng. This comes after the KZN IEC confirmed that 20 people were arrested in the province for either allegedly voting more than once or trying but failing to do so.

According to the IEC's Ntombifuthi Masinga, 17 were arrested in Dannhauser, two more in Port Shepstone and one in Hluhluwe. The police placed the amount of those arrested in KZN at 19.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the latest suspect was arrested in Douglasdale after trying to vote multiple times.

"These suspects are alleged to have contravened Section 88 (d) of the Electoral Act 73/1998 whereby a person tries to cast more votes than a person is entitled to.

"All suspects will be appearing in various courts in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng province."

Naidoo went on to caution those bragging on social media about having cast "double votes", saying they must realise that this is a transgression of the Electoral Act, if not fraud or both.

Police meanwhile, confirmed that Vuwani protest leader Arnold Mulaudzi appeared in the Vuwani Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Mulaudzi, chairperson of the Pro-Makhado Task Team, was arrested earlier this week on charges of contravening sections of the Electoral Act.

"He was released on R5 000 bail and is expected to reappear in court on the June 3, 2019. The case has been postponed to allow for further investigation."