Dr Frene Ginwala, the authentic freedom fighter, eloquent and disciplined with an indomitable spirit, hailed at memorial service

The formidable freedom fighter Dr Frene Ginwala, whose memorial service took place today in Johannesburg, was honoured for her great contribution to the country and ANC. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered her eulogy. Ginwala died at her home in Cape Town on January 12, 2023, at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks earlier.

Described as a pioneer instrumental in the progression of women’s rights, South Africa’s freedom from the apartheid regime and navigating safe routes for banned and exiled ANC stalwarts, Ginwala was hoisted up as one of the most influential women in South Africa’s rich history. Former minister and presidential spokesperson Mac Maharaj described Ginwala as an indomitable spirit, an authentic freedom fighter forged in the furnace of struggle. At a time of great uncertainty and danger, Ginwala was hailed for identifying routes and means of passage where before there had been none.

Ramaphosa described her as “a travel agent of note”. “Throughout her life, she has been a pioneer. She was instrumental in setting up the ANC’s first office in exile from which Oliver Tambo worked. For three decades, she was a vital part of that movement, whether in Tanzania, whether deported, thrown out or brought in, she did excellently well.” Ramaphosa said that whether it was in Zambia, Mozambique, the UK or elsewhere where she was given assignments, “she was an eloquent, persuasive champion of the South African people”.

“She could have stayed as barrister in the inner temple in UK, but she chose to heed the call. Whether in Comrade OR Tambo’s office or Comrade Nelson Mandela’s office, she told us what was wrong in the world but, most importantly, how it could be made better.” Ramaphosa took the opportunity to also recognise that while South Africa bid farewell to Ginwala, the struggle for equal rights and opportunities for women was far from won. He said that as a society, as a state and as a movement, effect had to be given to the principles of non-sexism and gender equality. “Despite significant progress, women are still under-represented in positions of authority, responsibility and influence across nearly all areas of public life. And despite progressive qualities that we have pursued since the advent of democracy… the face of poverty is still worn by the women of our country,” he said.

Born on April 25, 1932, Frene Noshir Ginwala served the anti-apartheid Struggle and South Africa’s democratic dispensation in a diversity of roles as a lawyer, academic, political leader, activist and journalist. In 2005, she was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver, for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the Struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa. “To lead lives of integrity, whether as citizens or leaders, is to uphold her legacy. Good thoughts, good words and good deeds, these are tenets of the faith that she was born into, she lived by those, her life embodied those tenets,” said Ramaphosa.

Ginwala attended school in India and later in Fordsburg. She completed her Bachelor of Laws degree in London and was admitted as a barrister. In 1974, she was awarded her Doctorate in Philosophy. She had a multifaceted career spanning political activism, law, academia, journalism and public service. Minister Naledi Pandor, who was the programme director of the memorial service, spoke of the important role she played with Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in crafting the protocol in the Pan African Parliament.

“I remember watching this duo confront president (Muammar) Gaddafi and insist on the democratic character of that protocol.” Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that while we remembered Ginwala’s life, her feisty and eloquent contribution in the 1991 ANC conference in Durban must also be remembered. “The women of SA took the floor for the first time. At the conference, the women took the floor and decided that the leadership of ANC cannot just be non-racial but had to have women in it.

“Comrade Frene, Comrade Barbara (Masekela) and Comrade Baleka (Mbete) took the floor and demanded that women must be part of that national executive committee of the ANC. And women today in the country should know that history and appreciate that there are women who fought for where we are today. “We lost the battle then, when we called for no less than 30% women but today we have 50%. Many of the men who were in the leadership at that particular time, majority of those men were banned and were forced underground. What needs to be said is that the ANC depended largely on the organisational skills of women activists to keep the organisation's political work going on,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “Yes she was a speaker, but Comrade Frene earned the respect of political parties. She conducted her business with integrity and earned the respect of all political parties. She was a fierce advocate for justice and in particular justice for women,” she added.

Speakers called on South Africans to follow Ginwala’s great example and to emulate her life. She was hailed for her vast achievements, her integrity and for leaving a brilliant legacy that was immeasurable and would always shine a light in the darkness of history. [email protected]