Dr Iqbal Survé exposes Roger Jardine’s political gambit

By Feroza Peteresen In a riveting exposé on the state of South African politics, Dr Iqbal Survé, a prominent figure in the media landscape and recent keynote speaker at the World Media Summit in China, delivered a scathing analysis of the nation's political landscape.

The interview, addressing the departure of ANC stalwart and deputy president of the ANC Veterans League, Dr Mavuso Msimang, and the controversial entry of Roger Jardine into politics, revealed a web of intrigue and potential motives. The resignation of ANC stalwart and deputy president of the ANC Veterans League, Dr Mavuso Msimang, has set tongues wagging with many political commentators indicating that Msimang’s surprise resignation could see more senior ANC members follow suit. Msimang’s letter surprised many when he indicated that he no longer sees value in being part of the ANC that has failed to change the lives of millions of South African citizens.

“For several years now, the ANC has been wrecked by endemic corruption, with devastating consequences on the governance of the country and the lives of poor people, of whom there continue to be so many,” Msimang wrote in his letter addressed to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. “Of course, the ANC did not invent corruption. We inherited a state that was morally bankrupt and that was built on the most profound forms of corruption. When we took over the government in 1994, we had the moral high ground, and the conviction that we would be able to root out the old-boy networks that had benefited from, and strangled, the apartheid economy. “Yet, three decades later, the ANC's own track record of corruption is a cause of great shame.

The corruption we once decried is now part of our movement's DNA. “This has had dire consequences for the most vulnerable members of our society, “ Msimang said. The discussion shifted to Jardine, who recently vacated his role as chairman of First National Bank (FNB) to venture into politics, prompting speculation about his true intentions. Dr Survé didn't mince words, describing Jardine as a pawn for the establishment and suggesting his political move was a strategic manoeuvre to divert attention from the lingering rand fixing scandal haunting FNB. "Roger Jardine is frankly just a proxy for the establishment capital, and in particular Johann Rupert and the bankers and others," remarked Dr Survé, emphasising Jardine's close associations with powerful figures like Johann Rupert. The assertion that Jardine's chairmanship at FNB required Rupert's approval painted a picture of him aligned with the influential Afrikaner business community.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW The interview explored Jardine's history of involvement in controversial business dealings, including his tenure as CEO of M Construction, a company fined billions for collusion during the 2010 World Cup stadium construction. Dr Survé questioned Jardine's credentials, stating: "What I do know about Roger Jardine is what I've read in the media and what I've seen by association." Dr Survé minced no words when criticising the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa, branding it a "dismal failure". He asserted that Jardine's foray into politics was a calculated response by the establishment to counter the rising influence of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the 2029 elections. The article unveiled the deep-seated issues within the ANC, from internal divisions to corruption scandals and the embarrassing seizure of ANC assets due to unpaid bills. Dr Survé issued a cautionary note, urging South Africans to be vigilant against "Trojan horses" like Jardine and advocating for genuine change away from the influence of the establishment toward a more inclusive social democracy.

Dr Survé's warning echoed: "Roger Jardine is just simply a continuation of their proxy. Don't fall for this con artist's trick." In an era of political uncertainty, Dr Survé's candid revelations provide a thought-provoking narrative on the intricate dynamics shaping South African politics. * Feroza Petersen is a freelance journalist