Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from Parliament amid reports of party discord

Following weeks of speculation, the Economic Freedom Fighters has confirmed that its former Member of Parliament, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from Parliament. Alongside him, fellow MP Yazini Tetyana also announced her departure from Parliament, prompting speculation about the future of these high-profile figures within the South African political landscape.

The EFF made the announcement on Thursday, stating that both Ndlozi and Tetyana had requested to be released from their parliamentary duties, marking the end of a chapter for the pair who have been integral to the party's representation in the National Assembly since its inception. "The EFF has received the voluntary resignation of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa," the party’s statement read. "The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments."