Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from Parliament amid reports of party discord

Following weeks of speculation, the Economic Freedom Fighters has confirmed that its former Member of Parliament, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from Parliament.
Alongside him, fellow MP Yazini Tetyana also announced her departure from Parliament, prompting speculation about the future of these high-profile figures within the South African political landscape.
The EFF made the announcement on Thursday, stating that both Ndlozi and Tetyana had requested to be released from their parliamentary duties, marking the end of a chapter for the pair who have been integral to the party's representation in the National Assembly since its inception.
"The EFF has received the voluntary resignation of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa," the party’s statement read.
"The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two fighters, who have diligently served the organisation in their respective deployments."
The news follows weeks of speculation regarding Ndlozi's standing within the EFF, particularly his reportedly strained relationship with the party leader, Julius Malema. Reports suggest that Ndlozi's potential exit stems from growing tensions within the party hierarchy, compounded by his recent barring from the upcoming elective conference. This exclusion has led to whispers of a possible shift towards the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, as allies rally for his support.
Known as a fierce advocate for economic justice and social change, Ndlozi has resonated with younger supporters of the EFF, who have rallied around his vision for the party. His popularity contrasts sharply with that of former secretary Godrich Gardee, who is seemingly favoured by the current party leadership. As internal rifts widen, this schism reflects broader struggles within the EFF between established leaders and emergent voices seeking progressive change.
The resignation of Ndlozi from Parliament signals not just a shift within the EFF but also poses questions about the future direction of political movements in the country.