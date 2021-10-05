Dr Mgoqi withdraws from the race for chief justice’s post

MAYIBONGWE MAQHINA CHAIRPERSON of AYO Technology Solutions Dr Wallace Mgoqi has withdrawn from the race to fill the position of the country’s chief justice.

Mgoqi made the announcement a day after the presidency made public the names of eight candidates that met the criteria to be shortlisted. He was nominated by the Restoration Foundation after President Cyril Ramaphosa asked the public to make nominations for the position to be left vacant by outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Mgoqi said in a statement his nomination for the post of chief justice came as a great surprise to him.

“Honoured by this acknowledgement, I would of course be pleased to serve our country in this capacity. “Whilst I know I have the requisite intellect, integrity, and experience to fulfil such an august post, having had time to reflect, it occurs to me that at times, we can best serve our people and country by stepping aside to let others who may be a little more energetic and agile, take the baton,” he said. Mgoqi also said he made his decision to withdraw from the process having taken into account his advanced years and after consultation with his family and physicians.

“I believe it is a wise move for me to learn from President Nelson Mandela’s example when he decided that his health and his age were not on his side for a second term. “This was naturally not an easy decision to make, especially given the nature of the position and my unwavering dedication to ensuring that the law is upheld in this country, and the fear of disappointing the people who recommended me.” He said he was eternally indebted to the women and men of the Restoration Foundation, who took up the President’s invitation, and found him worthy of the honour of holding the position of chief justice.