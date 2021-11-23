Dr Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell are incredible women - DA’s John Steenhuisen

Johannesburg - Newly-elected City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse and Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell are incredible women who can turn both metros around. This was the view of DA leader John Steenhuisen who on Tuesday commented on the successful elections of DA speakers and mayors in the two Gauteng metros.

“Yesterday’s developments in the votes for Mayor and Speaker in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni Metros came as a surprise to everyone, including us at the DA. We didn’t ask for help from the EFF to lead these governments, and we did not expect to leave these meetings with two new DA mayors, and both these metros’ first-ever female mayors," said Steenhuisen. He added: “The election of Dr Mpho Phalatse and Tania Campbell, as the new mayors of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni respectively, signifies an incredible opportunity for these metros. I know both these women well, and I can vouch for their character, their commitment and their willingness to do whatever it takes to put the interests of the people first." Steenhuisen added that their first priority would be to ensure stability in these metros and work at solidifying coalitions with parties that shared the DA’s governing principles and commitment to the people.