Dr Nasiphi Moya: A visionary leader for Tshwane's future

Dr Nasiphi Moya, 36, is a prominent woman politician affiliated with ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba. She was recently appointed as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane on Wednesday, October 9, after the removal of the former Mayor Brink Cilliers, following her tenure as the City’s Deputy Mayor under Brink.

Moya’s political journey began while she was a student at the University of the Western Cape, where she earned a Bachelor degree in Social Sciences and later completed her PhD in Political Science. Her academic background laid a strong foundation for her future in public service and governance. She joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2011 when the party was under the leadership of Helen Zille and served in various roles until 2020.

During her time within the DA, she was appointed as the party’s National Manager of Performance Development and Management Systems. In 2016, she became the City of Tshwane's Group Head in the Office of the Chief Whip, and in May 2020, she was appointed Chief of Staff in the Office of the Mayor of Tshwane. This position provided her with valuable experience in municipal governance and public administration.

In 2020, Moya made the decision to leave the DA and join ActionSA, where she quickly rose through the ranks. Her leadership and strategic vision culminated in her election as Executive Mayor of Tshwane. As a former deputy mayor, she has prioritised improving public services, enhancing infrastructure, and creating economic opportunities for the city’s residents.

Throughout her career, Moya has been recognised for her commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement. She has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Tshwane’s residents and has earned several awards for her leadership and public service. Moya is also a strong advocate for women’s rights and actively promotes gender equality in her initiatives.