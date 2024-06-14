Dr Phophi Ramathuba makes history as Limpopo's first woman premier

By Simon Majadibodu

Former Limpopo MEC of Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has made history by becoming the province's first female premier. Ramathuba was officially sworn in as the province's premier during the inauguration ceremony of the 7th administration at the Limpopo legislature in Lebowakgomo on Friday. Limpopo Province celebrates a historic moment as DR Phophi Ramathuba is appointed as the new Premier, she is the 1st woman to hold the position. In her acceptance speech, the newly appointed Premier said,l. pic.twitter.com/DQOHz41lup

— Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 14, 2024 She was nominated for the premier position along with the MEC of Sports, Arts, and Culture Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, MEC for Coghsta Basikopo Makamu, and MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani. Ramathuba secured more votes and emerged as the favoured candidate for the position, which has been the focus of attention in the province. In her address as the newly elected premier, Ramathuba, who is a qualified medical doctor, said, “I am humbled and grateful to accept the responsibility entrusted to me as the Premier of this great province. I am deeply honoured for the opportunity to lead Limpopo towards a future of progress, prosperity and unity.”

Ramathuba assumed the role of premier following Stanley Mathabatha’s announcement of withdrawal from the position during the 2024 general elections, and became the province's first female premier since the dawn of democracy. She urged the members of the legislature to fulfil their oversight duties with diligence. “I call upon the members of this legislature to uphold their oversight role with diligence and dedication, ensuring that the administration of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens,” Ramathuba said.

n of Limpopo serves the best interests of all its citizens” pic.twitter.com/7VuK85QCL2 — Limpopo Provincial Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 14, 2024 She added: ‘I am recommitting the new administration to inclusivity, access to quality basic services. I call on the executive to execute their duties with diligence.” Meanwhile, Makoma Makhurupetje has been elected as the speaker of the Limpopo Legislature, while Tebogo Mamorobela was elected as the deputy speaker.