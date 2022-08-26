Dr Ramathuba’s conduct brings health profession into disrepute, says Dr Letlape

Pretoria – The conduct displayed by Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, shown in a viral video, while addressing a patient admitted in Bela Bela Hospital brings the health profession into disrepute, the Association of Medical Councils of Africa has said. “I think her conduct was bringing the profession into disrepute. That is not how we treat our patients, and the conversation she could have had with that patient but in a more professional manner without ridiculing the patient,” Dr Kgosi Letlape, president of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa told broadcaster eNCA.

“Also, it is not a setting to have that type of conversation when someone is still in bed and still receiving care. It is an engagement which could have been had at a better time. Even when it happened at that time, it should have happened in a humane manner where there is proper, respectful engagement.” The ophthalmologist said every doctor has taken a solemn oath to put the needs of patients first. Letlape, the former president of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) said he does not believe Ramathuba was xenophobic.

“I do not think she was xenophobic. We need to understand the stress that the public health-care system is under. The fact that the government, and the privileged citizens do not devote enough resources for the care of the less privileged – the 80% that depends on public service,” said Letlape. “We also need to understand that her ethical responsibility in terms of the Hippocratic Oath is to ensure that those that depend on the services that she is responsible for, get quality care. So, numbers are important in that consideration. When you have too many people, for the budget that you have, it compromises the quality of care that they should receive.” He said in upholding her professional oath, Ramathuba would have raised the matter with relevant structures including her colleagues in government “and to ensure that other ministers do their job in terms of securing borders”.

There has been a mixed barrage of reactions to the Limpopo MEC’s outburst during the interaction with an undocumented Zimbabwean national. After the patient tells the MEC that she speaks Shona, a dominant language in neighbouring Zimbabwe, the Limpopo government official questions the patient. “You speak Shona? And how do you end up being in Bela-Bela when you are supposed to be with Mnangagwa? You know he doesn’t give me money to operate (on) you guys? And I am operating (on) you with my limited budget,” the MEC said.

The frail-sounding patient says she appreciates the service, and Ramathuba said: “You can’t appreciate that. You are killing my health system. When you guys are sick these days, I hear you just say, let us cross the Limpopo River, there is an MEC there who is running a charity department. It’s not,” the MEC continued addressing the bed-ridden patient, with a crew of health officials laughing loudly. In the three-minute rant, the MEC also tells the patient that she has been operating (on) patients “for what Mnangagwa is supposed to do”. Ramathuba’s remarks, which have been widely reported in the news in different African countries, including South Africa and Zimbabwe, have garnered opposing opinions from different political parties, unions, and individuals.

