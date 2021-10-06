Dr Wallace Mgoqi elaborates on why he withdrew his application for chief justice

Cape Town - Ayo Technology Solutions chairperson Dr Wallace Mgoqi has elaborated on why he declined nomination for the position of chief justice, saying his nomination was neither by invitation of heads of courts nor were his requests accepted. Mgoqi withdrew his nomination on Tuesday citing advanced age as one of the reasons for pulling out of the race after he was named among the eight people shortlisted to success outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Mgoqi said it was tragic that he was accorded the opportunity to be the next chief justice at this time in his life. He said that laid bare the problems in transforming the judiciary. “I am one of the senior legally qualified black persons. Despite this, I have not been given much opportunity to act as a judge,” he said.

“I have not been invited by the heads of the high courts nor have my requests been accepted. Some of them did not even acknowledge receipt of my request. This has denied me an opportunity to contribute to the jurisprudence of this country,” Mgoqi said he had extensive knowledge on and experience in land issues, and believed that he could have contributed in that field of law. “The problem here is that the power to have persons appointed as acting judges is conferred upon the heads of courts. Some of them regard this as their own fiefdom and will only (appoint) persons that they favour.