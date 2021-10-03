Dr Wallace Mgoqi speaks on his nomination for position of Chief Justice

AYO Technology Solutions chairperson Dr Wallace Mgoqi says he has been honoured to be nominated for the position of Chief Justice. Mgoqi was nominated by the Restoration Foundation, which is a group of Christians, which said it picked him because he brought social science and legal backgrounds to the top judicial post in the land.

In an interview with Independent Media, Mgoqi said he admired the work done by judges serving in the Constitutional Court. “I must say, I have a lot of respect and admiration for all the judges who have served at the apex court from the very beginning, from 1996, when the court was established. “There is a brilliant internationally acclaimed jurisprudence that has been established.

“All of them, singularly and collectively, have put together a body of work that all of us can be proud of. “They have established, built, nurtured and protected that institution as a national institution and one that compares with any other in the world. “So, if one had the opportunity to serve, it would be moving into a solid, well-rounded situation that is functional and that is operative,” said Mgoqi.

“So one would have no hesitation in associating and being part of a collective of judges that have been serving in the apex court. “Any legal practitioner, from the judges to those serving in the lowest courts must have within them, in their very belly a passion for justice and making sure that is not something that is spoken of but something that is actually practised and manifested. “So, one would be bringing that attribute to it and making sure that people actually see justice being delivered in their lives.

“Justice is not just to be heard but something to be seen and even experienced by people,” he said. “Wherever there has been an injury, there has to be a remedy and a remedy that symbolises in a very meaningful and concrete way justice being served,” he added. Mgodi has over the years worked at different institutions from the time he started out as a lawyer including the Legal Resources Centre, the Gender Commission and a judge at the Land Claims Commission.

He believes that land is still important in the context of the work done in South Africa. If it was not addressed it could blow out in our faces. Even the Constitutional Court would have in its introductory sections on its judgements issues around land. Mgoqi holds a BA Social Science degree and an LLB.

He also obtained post-graduate qualifications from Harvard University in the US and the Development Lawyers Course of the International Development Law Institute in Rome, Italy. He also had three honorary doctorates. Mgoqi said there were many issues affecting the country including gender-based violence and the land.

