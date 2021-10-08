Dr Zweli Mkhize a no-show at ANC’s campaign blitz in Port Shepstone

Port Shepstone – There was disappointment on Friday when the former minister of health and senior ANC national executive committee member, Dr Zweli Mkhize, failed to show up and lead a door-to-door campaign blitz in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. According to an ANC flyer sent out on Thursday afternoon, Mkhize was supposed to lead the blitz within the KwaNzimakwe tribal authority where the IFP is showing signs of coming back to life.

From there, he was to address a mini rally at a taxi rank near the KwaNzimakwe tribal court. However, Mkhize, who is under heavy public scrutiny over his alleged role in the Digital Vibes tender scandal, did not show up. The campaign was left on the shoulders of ANC treasurer in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube. She is also the MEC for finance.

When asked about Mkhize's whereabouts, Dube-Ncube said they heard that he was held up by other party business in the Moses Mabhida region (Pietermaritzburg). Lindo Mzimela, the spokesperson of the ANC in the Lower South Coast, said Mkhize had rushed to Luthuli House (ANC national headquarters in Johannesburg). "Unfortunately, he had to catch an early morning flight to Luthuli House where he had to attend some internal party issues. That's why he is not here and the campaign is now led by comrade Nomusa (Dube-Ncube)," Mzimela said.

Mkhize has yet to respond to questions Independent Media posed to him about why he had not shown up as expected. Meanwhile, Dube-Ncube and her delegation took a detour from their campaign blitz to introduce to the area's Inkosi, Bhekizizwe Nzimakwe, the three ANC candidates that will be contesting in three wards under the KwaNzimakwe tribal authority. The tribal authority falls under the Ray Nkonyemi municipality which includes the resort towns of Port Shepstone, Margate, Port Edward and Ramsgate.

Dube-Ncube asked the traditional leader to keep an eagle eye on their candidates once they assumed office and to take them to task when the need arose. "If they engage in deviant behaviour, please call them to order," she pleaded. Her plea comes amid concerns that ANC councillors become a law unto themselves immediately after taking their oath of office.