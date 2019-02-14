Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat testifying at the Mokgoro inquiry into Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office. PHOTO: Brenda Masilela/ANA

PRETORIA - Former Hawks head Anwa Dramat has disputed the claim by suspended Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi that he (Dramat) had told him he had met with the Auditor General in clearing former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli of wrongdoing. Mrwebi had mentioned this in a memo explaining reasons for withdrawing corruption charges against Mdluli.

Dramat briefly made his submissions on Thursday at the Mokgoro Commission of Inquiry which has been instituted to look into suspended Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.

Dramat confirmed that he had had three meetings with Mrwebi and Jiba between 2012 and 2013. However, he denied passing on information to Mrwebi which cleared Mdluli.

Mrwebi's counsel, Advocate Mervyn Rip, put it to Dramat that he was now denying the Auditor General had cleared the Mdluli investigation in order to damage the integrity of his client.

"No, that's not my intention," replied Dramat.

The inquiry continues.

African News Agency (ANA)