Port Elizabeth - Controversial Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has warned the Eastern Cape government against its plans to place the metro under administration over its heightened political and governance instability.
On Monday, during a special council meeting, attempts to remove Bobani by councillors from various opposition parties, including the DA, failed once again, as the ANC and EFF refused to back the ousting of the UDM mayor.
Bobani, accused of running the Eastern Cape metro into the ground since taking over from the DA’s Athol Trollip after he was removed last year, is facing another uphill battle as the provincial government is also planning to dissolve the council over the governance crisis in the region.
Other allegations levelled against Bobani include the alleged irregular removal of key officials from council, and his meddling in tender processes.
MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Xolile Nqatha last week sent Bobani a letter regarding his intention to place the municipality under administration after Bobani’s refusal to co-operate on proposed governance reforms.